Manipur: Fresh Violence Erupts in Eigijang Village, At Least 13 Killed

In a devastating incident that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 June, suspected Kuki militants unleashed a deadly attack on Eigijang Village in Manipur, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 civilians, primarily composed of civilian volunteers.
(Photo: Borun Thockchom.)
In a devastating incident that unfolded in the early hours of Wednesday, 14 June, miscreants suspected to be Kuki Militants unleashed a deadly attack on Eigijang Village in Manipur, resulting in the deaths of at least 13 people, primarily composed of civilian volunteers.
The village is located in the periphery area of Imphal East, Kangpokpi and Ukhrul districts, also referred to as the Khamenlok. The assailants employed sophisticated rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs).
Later, medical assistance was sought for the injured, with approximately 10 individuals sustaining serious injuries. They were promptly transferred to nearby hospitals for urgent treatment.
The deceased victims were transferred to the mortuary at the Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS), where authorities are working tirelessly to identify and notify the families affected by this horrific incident.
The death toll is expected to rise as rescue efforts continue and the full extent of the casualties becomes clear.
Manipur has been engulfed in violence between the Meitei Hindus and the tribal Kukis since 3 May.
(This is a developing story.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)