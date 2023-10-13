Manipur Killing: CBI Arrests 'Mastermind' of Two Meitei Students' Deaths

People take part in a candlelight vigil in Imphal against the "killing" of two missing students by unknown miscreants and demand peace in Manipur.
(Photo: PTI)
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has made a fifth arrest in the case of the deaths of two Meitei students.
Details: A 22-year-old man was arrested by the CBI in Maharashtra's Pune on Friday, 13 October, according to news agency PTI.
The accused has been identified as Paolunmang.
He is reportedly the "mastermind" in the reported abduction and killing of the two students.
A special court in Guwahati sent him to CBI custody till 16 October, as per the report.
Know more: On 1 October, the CBI had arrested two men, Paominlun Haokip and Smalsawm Haokip, and two women, Lhingneichong Baitekuki and Tinneilhing Henthang, in connection with the same case.
Why it matters: Photos purportedly showing the bodies of the two Meitei students emerged online last month, sparking a fresh cycle of protests and violence in the already conflict-ridden state of Manipur.
In a nutshell: On 23 September, Manipur Chief Minister Biren Singh lifted the internet shutdown in the state. Soon after, photos of bodies of two Meitei students aged 17 and 20 years old was circulated online. They had been missing since 6 July.
This, in turn, sparked massive student-led protests in the state.
In response, the Manipur government re-imposed the internet shutdown across the state.
On the same day, the state's designation as a 'disturbed area' was extended under the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA), 1958.
Hundreds of agitating students and security forces clashed in Manipur's Imphal on 27 September.
Despite a full curfew being imposed in Imphal, a mob targeted CM Biren Singh's family home. However, security forces said they foiled the attempt.
Of note: The Manipur government recently cracked down on the circulation of violent content, even as critics warned that such an order could have wider ramifications. Read more here.
