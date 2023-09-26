Internet Shut Down in Manipur Amid Protests Over Deaths of 2 Meitei Students

Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019India Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Internet Shut Down in Manipur Amid Protests Over Deaths of 2 Meitei Students

The internet ban comes just days after services had been restored in the state.
The Manipur government has imposed an internet shutdown across the state, just days after services were restored.

The latest: "Mobile internet data services, internet/data services through VPN suspended in the territorial jurisdiction of Manipur for five days with immediate effect till 7:45 PM of 1st October 2023," read an official government notice on Tuesday, 26 September.

(This is a developing story and will be updated with more details.)

