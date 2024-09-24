Amid Claims of Normalcy, Meitei Radicals Threaten Manipuri Human Rights Defender

Meitei Leepun, a radical Meitei group, on Saturday, 21 September issued a stern warning to Babloo Loitongbam, a human rights defender and lawyer from conflict-torn Manipur, for allegedly collaborating with the Kuki community and working against the interest of the Meiteis.

Loitongbam is the director of Human Rights Alert – and has been advocating for human rights for three decades.

Speaking during a press conference at the Manipur Press Club in Imphal, Yumlembam Prabinchandra, a member of Meitei Leepun, said,