Interview | 'Kukis Not Indigenous': Meitei Leepun Chief Booked in Manipur

"If a Pakistani comes to India and stays for some time, and started asking for a separate administration, will India discuss that," asked Pramot Singh, speaking to The Quint.

In Imphal, sitting in his house surrounded by portraits of Manipur CM Biren Singh, M S Golwalkar, Mother Teresa, and Mahatma Gandhi, the chief of the Meitei Leepun did not hold back his thoughts about Kukis and what he described as their 'game' in the violence that has torn apart the northeastern state of Manipur.