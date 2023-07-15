Interview | 'Kukis Not Indigenous': Meitei Leepun Chief Booked in Manipur

"If a Pakistani comes to India and stays for some time, and started asking for a separate administration, will India discuss that," asked Pramot Singh, speaking to The Quint.
In Imphal, sitting in his house surrounded by portraits of Manipur CM Biren Singh, M S Golwalkar, Mother Teresa, and Mahatma Gandhi, the chief of the Meitei Leepun did not hold back his thoughts about Kukis and what he described as their 'game' in the violence that has torn apart the northeastern state of Manipur.
Incidentally, a criminal case was registered by the Manipur Police against Singh on 8 July.
After a complaint was filed at Kangpokpi police station by the Kuki National Organisation, Singh was booked under the following IPC sections:
120B (punishment for criminal conspiracy)
153A (promoting enmity between different groups)
504 (intentional insult to provoke breach of the peace)
505 (incitement)
506 (criminal intimidation)
34 (common intention)
The Quint had interviewed the Meitei Leepun leader in his house on 9 June, who claimed that Kukis are 'outsiders', and the violence that the state is witnessing a "game designed by them."
Watch the interview to know more on Singh's thoughts about the ongoing crisis.
