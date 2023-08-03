Manipur: After MHA Appeal, Tribal Body Defers Burials of 35 'Kuki-Zo Martyrs'

Amidst the ongoing ethnic violence in Manipur, a burial ceremony to "honour 35 Kuki-Zo martyrs" at S Boljang village near Haolai Khopi in Churachandpur district has become the latest source of dispute between the Meiteis and the Kukis.

These are members of the Kuki-Zo community who have died in the ongoing ethnic clashes that erupted in the state on 3 May. The bodies of three women and 32 men are to be buried.

The burials are to be conducted by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) and were initially supposed to happen on Thursday, 3 August.