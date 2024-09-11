Manipur: 50+ Students Injured as Enraged Protestors Hit the Streets in Imphal

Reportedly, the slogans being used by the protestors are:

GO BACK ALL THE PARAMILITARY FORCES, THE MUTE SPECTATORS!

SECURITY ADVISOR AND DGP, MUST RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS!

DOWN DOWN CENTRAL GOVERNMENT!

DOWN DOWN STATE GOVERNMENT, THE PURPET GOVERNMENT!

ACT NOW OR RESIGN ON MORAL GROUNDS, DEAR 50 MLA PUPPETS!

MISSILES, DRONE BOMBINGS, KILLINGS AND BURNINGS, MANIPUR HAS HAD ENOUGH!

As the students marched towards Raj Bhavan (where instances of stone pelting were reported), they were met by security forces who fired tear gas to repel them.