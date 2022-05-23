Karnataka: Man Tries To Scale Dam Wall in Mangaluru, Falls Off, Now Faces a Case

The youth was then admitted to a hospital in Bengaluru, 74 km from the dam and is currently undergoing treatment.
(Photo: Altered by The Quint)
A young man reportedly in his 20s was hospitalised after he tried to climb the Srinivasa Sagara dam wall in Karnataka's Chikkaballapur but slipped and fell to the ground.
Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the youth for trying to scale the wall despite warnings from the district administration, NDTV reported.
