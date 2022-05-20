Karnataka CM Visits Waterlogged Areas in Bengaluru; Thunderstorms Likely in City

Fire brigade personnel pump water out of a flooded street in the Horamavu area of Bengaluru on Thursday.
Photo: PTI / Shailendra Bhojak
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday, 20 May, visited several areas in Bengaluru marred by waterlogging after heavy rainfall over the past several days. The city is likely to see thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, with light to moderate spells of rain, the Meteorological Centre in Palace Road, Bengaluru, said.
The Meteorological Centre added that gusty winds (at a speed of 30-40 kmph) are also likely to affect Uttara Kannada, Belgaum, Bagalkote, and Shivamogga districts.
Bommai also took a tour of Bengaluru on Thursday, 19 May, to inspect the rain-related damages as heavy rains continued to wreak havoc in several parts of the state for the third consecutive day.
Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the city, with many roads being damaged. The city also saw massive traffic jams in many places due to fallen trees and flooding. In addition to this, families living in low-lying areas struggled to remove the rainwater that had entered their houses.
Hassan and Kodagu districts were under an orange warning, while a yellow alert was issued for the rest of the state.
On Thursday, the Weather Department forecast thunderstorms and lightning with light to moderate rain and gusty winds in Bengaluru, Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada, Bagalkote, Chikkamagaluru, Mysuru, Haveri, Gadag, Raichur, Mandya, Chitradurga, Davangere, Koppal, Ballari, and Shivamogga.
The IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 22.4 degree Celsius in Bengaluru, while the minimum temperature dropped to 21.5°C as of 5.30 pm on Thursday.
The IMD recorded a maximum temperature of 23.8 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 21.2 degree Celsius at the Kempegowda International Airport station. Maximum temperatures of 22.7°C and minimum temperature of 19.9°C were recorded at the HAL airport station.
Meanwhile, the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, KV Rajendra, had declared a holiday to all government, aided, unaided primary and high schools on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Udupi Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao had instructed schools to decide on holiday as heavy rains continued in the twin coastal districts.
(With inputs from ANI, The News Minute, and PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)