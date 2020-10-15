Man ‘Shot Dead’ in UP in Presence of Officials; CM Orders Action

CM Yogi Adityanath has directed that the SDM, CO and police personnel present on the spot be suspended immediately.

A 46-year-old man was killed in a firing on Thursday, 15 October, over a dispute at a meeting for selection of ration shops in Durjanpur village in Reoti area in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district. The incident took place in the presence of the sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) and the circle officer (CO) of the area.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has taken cognisance of the incident and directed that the SDM, the CO and the police personnel present on the spot be suspended immediately and strictest action be taken against the accused.

The role of the officers shall be investigated and if found responsible, criminal action shall be taken against them. The deceased has been identified as Jai Prakash, 46, who was shot by Dhirendra Singh. Singh purportedly opened fire as the meeting convened at the Panchayat Bhawan for selection of ration shops was cancelled by the SDM due to a dispute between the members of self-help groups. Superintendent of Police, Devendra Nath, said that an FIR has been registered in this regard against 15-20 people on the complaint of the victim's brother. A sizeable police force has been deployed in the village to maintain law and order, the SP added.