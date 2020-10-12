Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped in Buxar, Child Brutally Murdered

A woman in Ojha Baraon village of Buxar, Bihar, was allegedly gang-raped and her five-year-old son brutally murdered by seven men on Saturday, 10 October. The police stated that the five-year-old child died from drowning in canal, reported ANI. According to NDTV, only two accused have been identified so far, and the survivor has been admitted to a district hospital. The seven rape accused were in an inebriated state in the evening, reported the Hindustan Times.

“Woman’s medical examination is being done. FIR registered, one accused arrested. Body of the child sent for postmortem,” police officer KK Singh was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

“We are confirming other details in the case,” Singh added.

The matter came to the fore in the early hours of Sunday, 11 October, when the Murar Police recovered the body of the child from a canal with the unconscious mother, after locals spotted them, the Hindustan Times reported. An FIR lodged on the basis of survivors’ father statement mentions that the incident took place at around 11 am on Saturday when his daughter, along with the child, were on their way to the bank to deposit Rs 6,000. According to the Hindustan Times report, the father stated that when his daughter reached the bank of the canal, two men, identified as Bhola Yadav and Mina Ram, and their five associates forcibly took her to an isolated place and allegedly gang-raped her and killed her child.

(With inputs from NDTV and Hindustan Times)