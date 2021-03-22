In Barbaric Incident, Man Sews Wife’s Genitals, Asks Loyalty Proof

Trigger warning: Descriptions of sexual assault and physical violence. Reader caution is advised.
In a shocking incident, a man sewed his wife's genitals with an aluminium thread after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.
The incident took place in the Milak area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Sunday, 21 March. The husband was arrested and the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.
According to reports, the husband first asked his wife to give a 'test' and prove her loyalty. After the incident, the husband fled the spot, leaving his wife bleeding profusely.
The woman somehow managed to inform her mother who lives nearby and she rushed her to the hospital. The mother then lodged a complaint at the Milak police station.
Meanwhile, a panel of doctors at the district hospital has examined the woman and confirmed the assault.
The woman told reporters that she was often beaten up by her husband. The couple had a baby, who died soon after delivery, she said.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Published: undefined