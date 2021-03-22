In Barbaric Incident, Man Sews Wife’s Genitals, Asks Loyalty Proof

In a shocking incident, a man sewed his wife's genitals with an aluminium thread after he suspected her of having an extra-marital affair.

The incident took place in the Milak area of Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur on Sunday, 21 March. The husband was arrested and the woman is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

According to reports, the husband first asked his wife to give a 'test' and prove her loyalty. After the incident, the husband fled the spot, leaving his wife bleeding profusely.