Mamata, Shah & Adhikari Hold Rallies in Nandigram Ahead of Polling

Emerging as the epicentre of the West Bengal Assembly polls, Nandigram is witnessing two fervent election campaigns as the state’s Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee takes on her former associate, Trinamool turncoat Suvendu Adhikari.

Ahead of the second phase of the elections, Union Home Minster Amit Shah on Tuesday, 30 March held a roadshow in Nandigram and campaigned for the BJP candidate.