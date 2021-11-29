'Let Him Have His Dignity': Mallika Dua Slams Rumours of Vinod Dua's Demise

Amid rumours on social media of the passing away of senior journalist Vinod Dua, his daughter and actor-comic Mallika Dua on Monday, 29 November, took to Instagram to state that the rumours were baseless and asked people to allow him dignity.
Dua wrote that her father is still admitted in the ICU and fighting for his life. "Whatever be the outcome, let him have his dignity," she added, asking people to not believe or spread misinformation.
"I will issue all official news and updates on him. Not Twitter," she wrote.
Earlier on Monday, Mallika Dua had announced on her social media that her father was "beyond critical" and admitted to a hospital.
Soon after this announcement by Mallika Dua, many people began writing of the veteran journalist's demise on social media.
Since his hospitalisation with COVID-19 during the second wave in India, Vinod Dua's health had suffered and the senior journalist had been in and out of hospitals.
His wife, radiologist Padmavati Dua, popularly known as Chinna Dua, who was also admitted alongside him, passed away on 11 June, after a long battle against COVID-19.
