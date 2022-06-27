Rape-Accused Actor Vijay Babu Taken Into Police Custody for Questioning

It was in the last week of April that a woman actor who has worked with Vijay lodged a complaint against him, alleging him of sexually assaulting her in March this year. Vijay who had at the time been in Dubai came live on a Facebook video, claimed he was innocent and named the woman actor, against the law.

He later deleted the video but refused to come to Kerala for weeks and the police had to issue a lookout notice. It was only when he was assured of pre-arrest bail on reaching Kochi that Vijay returned. The High Court, hearing his petition for bail, granted him pre-arrest bail with certain conditions.

On Sunday, 26 June, Vijay was seen attending the general body meeting of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA). He had written to the association in early May, saying that he would stay away from the executive committee of which he was a member, until he was proven innocent.

Members of the Internal Committee of the AMMA had exerted pressure on the association to take action against him, after which Vijay’s letter came. Disappointed by the inaction, three of the four members of the IC had then quit. At the Sunday meeting, the office bearers said that it seemed the association did not need an IC, while Malayalam cinema itself may form one or more.

(Published in arrangement with The News Minute.)