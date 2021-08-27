Majority of Indians Evacuated, More Still in Afghanistan: MEA Spokesperson

Acknowledging reports of the Taliban forming a government, he said that India's primary concerns is the safety and security if people, adding that the situation in the war-torn region was still 'evolving' and 'uncertain'.

"Currently, there is no clarity about any entity forming a government in Kabul. I think we are jumping the gun regarding recognition," he added.

As per earlier reports, a senior commander of the Taliban had stated in an interview with Reuters that the the Afghanistan government would be transformed into a ruling council that dispenses the Sharia law.

Taliban had seized control of Afghanistan on Sunday, 15 August, following which Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the war-torn country.



(With inputs from ANI)