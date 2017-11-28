Major Girish’s Family Recalls the Memories of a Father, Son & Hero

Two years after Major Akshay Girish’s death in a terror attack at Nagrota in Jammu, his family relives his heroism. Arun Dev & Roshni Balaji Major Akshay Girish lost his life during his attempt to neutralise the terrorists at Nagrota in Jammu. | (Photo Courtesy: Meghana Girish) India Two years after Major Akshay Girish’s death in a terror attack at Nagrota in Jammu, his family relives his heroism.

(This story was first published on 29 November 2019. It is being reposted from The Quint’s archives) “If life is not measured in the number of breaths we take, but in the moments that take our breath away, Akshay lived much longer than most others ever do,” said Meghana Girish. Major Akshay Girish, an officer with Indian Army’s 51 Engineer Regiment of the Bengal Sappers, lost his life during his attempt to neutralise the terrorists. On 29 November 2016, terrorists disguised in police uniforms had attacked an army unit at Nagrota in Jammu.

It was early in the morning when Akshay received information about terrorists entering the cantonment. He immediately led his quick response team to fight the gunmen and rescue the hostages during the course of which he was killed. Major Akshay’s parents were eagerly waiting for him to reach home to celebrate his 32nd birthday. His wife Sangeeta Ravindran and their three-year-old daughter were at the army camp when the attack took place.

“What I heard still makes my stomach contort into a tight, painful ball. I don’t think I will ever be able to get over Sangeeta’s wails of pain and absolute anguish as I heard her crying.” Meghana Girish, Akshay’s mother

When the family heard the news of Akshay’s death, their world turned upside down. Meghana took to writing a blog consisting of eleven episodes, solely about how things changed for the family after his death. Her heart-wrenching blog reads: “Every night, as I get into bed, my thoughts continue to be filled with Akshay’s sweet, smiling face, his words, his pranks, his love and concern, his laughter. I often dream of him, but no dreams so far have been on what he went through that fateful day. Those painful thoughts come only when I am wide awake – How long did he lay bleeding, in pain after being hit? Could he have been saved?”