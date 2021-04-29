Mahrashtra Govt Extends Ongoing COVID-19 Restrictions Till 15 May

The lockdown-like restriction in Maharashtra has been extended till 15 May, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.
According to a notification by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the restrictions will now continue till 7 am on 15 May.
The order has been issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte who said it is “imperative to continue the emergency measures” in order to stem the transmission of the deadly coronavirus, he added.
Maharashtra's daily COVID-19 fatalities catapulted to the four-digit level on Wednesday, 28 April, with the toll crossing the 67,000 mark, though the number of fresh infections reduced.
Assembly of five or more people at one place has been banned as per prohibitory orders, while non-essential activities are not being allowed.
At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk shops are allowed to remain open only between 7 am and 11 am, while home delivery of items is permitted till 8 pm.
Last week, the state government had further tightened the curbs by imposing restrictions on travel, attendance in offices, and wedding functions as well.
On Tuesday, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope, after a Cabinet meeting said that though the COVID-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in Maharashtra, all Cabinet ministers agreed to extend the ongoing curbs.
