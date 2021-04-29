Mahrashtra Govt Extends Ongoing COVID-19 Restrictions Till 15 May

The lockdown-like restriction in Maharashtra has been extended till 15 May, in view of the rising COVID-19 cases in the state.

According to a notification by the Uddhav Thackeray-led government, the restrictions will now continue till 7 am on 15 May.

The order has been issued by chief secretary Sitaram Kunte who said it is “imperative to continue the emergency measures” in order to stem the transmission of the deadly coronavirus, he added.