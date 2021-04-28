Curbs in Maharashtra To Be Extended by 15 Days: Health Min Tope
Health Minister Rajesh Tope announced on Wednesday, 28 April, that the existing lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra will be extended by 15 days.
Earlier, the restrictions were to end on 30 April, but to stem the COVID spread, the restrictions shall be extended.
The restrictions on movement of people and several activities have been in force since 14 April. Essential services have been exempted from the curbs.
After a Cabinet meeting, Tope said that though the COVID-19 situation seems to have stabilised to some extent in Maharashtra, all Cabinet ministers agreed to extend the ongoing curbs.
On Tuesday, 27 April, Maharashtra reported the highest single-day COVID deaths so far, with 895 reported deaths.
Tope said, “Today, the number of daily cases is 60,000 plus. There definitely is some stability. We had earlier predicted that daily cases may go beyond 70,000. But that has not happened,” PTI reported.
He added, “Now I hope and pray to God that this may be the peak and there will be a decline in the graph daily hereon.”
The minister urged the people and said if COVID-appropriate behaviour is observed by wearing masks and adhering to social distancing norms, the present situation can be brought under control.
Assembly of five or more people at one place has been banned as per prohibitory orders, while non-essential activities are not being allowed.
At present, vegetable shops, grocery stores and milk shops are allowed to remain open only between 7 am and 11 am, while home delivery of items is permitted till 8 pm.
Last week, the state government had further tightened the curbs by imposing restrictions on travel, attendance in offices, and wedding functions as well.
