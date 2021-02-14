Gandhi’s Granddaughter Visits Farmers’ Protest Site at Ghazipur

Mahatma Gandhi’s granddaughter Tara Gandhi Bhattacharjee on Saturday, 13 February, visited the Ghazipur farmers’ protest site on the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border, to extend support to their movement against the three farm laws.

She asked the agitating ensemble to remain peaceful and urged the government to “take care” of India’s agrarian community.

Bhattacharjee, chairperson of National Gandhi Museum, was also joined by Gandhi Smarak Nidhi Chairman Ramchandra Rahi, All-India Sarv Sangha Managing Trustee and a few others.

According to news agency PTI, 84-year-old Bhattacharjee said that she and others had only come to the protest to support farmers.