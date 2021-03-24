Maharashtra Transfer Racket: State Intel Report Reveals Big Names

In a fresh setback for the Maharashtra government, and state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, a report by the former Intelligence chief of the state has come to light, which alleges malpractices in transfers of top police officials.

On Tuesday, 23 March, Leader of Opposition in the state Devendra Fadnavis met the Union Home Secretary in Delhi and handed over a sealed envelope, supposedly containing ‘6.3 GB of call recordings between top police officers and brokers, over postings and transfers.’

Quint Hindi has accessed the State Intelligence report, that reveals the names of several political bigwigs in the state.

The report claims that agents or ‘brokers’ used their contacts with resourceful government figures to arrange desirable transfer postings for many police officers.