Maha Min Speaks in Assembly, Says Mumbai Blackout Was Cyber Attack

Maharashtra's Energy Minister Nitin Raut in a statement on Wednesday, 3 March, reiterated that the Mumbai power outage on 12 October 2020, which disrupted local trains, hospitals, and the stock exchange was a cyber attack, as per the findings of a Maharashtra Cyber Cell report.

Speaking in the Assembly, Raut clarified that at around 10:05 am 400 KV of power supply was disrupted due to power outages and low Embedded Generation in Mumbai. The disruption paralysed life in the city for few hours.

He added, "The state government took serious note of the matter and set up a technical committee under the power department to probe the incident. The committee consisted of expert professors from IIT Mumbai, VNIT Nagpur, VJTI Mumbai as well as senior technical officers from the Department of Energy.”