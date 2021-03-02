Amid Mumbai Power Outage Row, a Look at China’s Cyber Ops on India

A new study suggests that the massive power outage that brought the metropolitan city of Mumbai to a grinding halt, in October 2020, may have been caused by China.

The study suggests that India’s power facilities may have come under direct attack from China, amid the clashes between the two countries in 2020.

The power outage by many is being seen as China’s attempt to threaten India, amid the ongoing stand-off between the two nations.

While the Maharashtra government has launched an investigation into the matter, the Centre has said that there has been no evidence of China’s role in the matter so far.

However, this isn’t an isolated incident of a cyber-attack from across the border. While this is a rare and unprecedented example of an attack on India’s critical infrastructure, attacks of various kinds have been reported in the recent past.