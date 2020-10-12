Massive Power Outage Across Mumbai After Electric Supply Failure

Several parts of Mumbai on Monday, 12 October, experienced a power outage at approximately 10 am due to an electric supply failure. Andheri, Kandivali, Vashi, Thane, Juhu, Mira Road, Navi Mumbai and Panvel were among the areas affected by the outage.

Some traffic signals at areas have stopped working as well, NDTV reported. A report by The Times of India said that water supply to Thane from Temghar had also stopped after a power cut at the pumping station.

As life across the city came to a standstill, Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that the reason for the outage was a technical glitch in Circuit 2 of the Kalva-Padghe powerhouse.