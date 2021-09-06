BJP Govt 'Having Fun' Selling National Assets: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut

In this context, he lauded the political magnanimity displayed recently by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin as an "exemplary act of love, sympathy and respect for political opponents."

Raut said that when he took over as CM, Stalin was confronted with the issue of 6.5 million schoolbags to be distributed free to students, but had the photos of the former CMs the late J Jayalalitha and E Palaniswamy who was voted out in May 2021.

"When asked by his officials what to do with the bags, CM Stalin categorically said the scheme should not stop because of the photos (Jayalalitha and Palaniswamy), and must be immediately disbursed to the children. He said the state would save Rs 15 crore which can be used in the war against coronavirus," Raut pointed out.



This is the same CM whose father (the late CM M Karuranidhi) was dragged out of his home by Jalalalitha's policemen at the dead of the night and arrested, but Stalin showed a cultured and mature behaviour to forget the old hatred in the state's interest, and Raut urged "all political parties to take a lesson from this."