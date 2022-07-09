Heavy Rain Continues to Batter Karnataka, 12 Deaths Reported

Along with coastal and hilly districts, north Karnataka districts are also bearing the brunt of rain fury.

North Karnataka districts are facing the threat of floods, even as capital Bengaluru woke up on Sunday, 9 July to a pleasant morning with cold breeze and drizzles.

Yellow and Red alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Kalaburagi district. The District Commissioner of Kalaburagi has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. Yellow alert has also been issued for Belagavi and Bidar districts.