Heavy Rain Continues to Batter Karnataka, 12 Deaths Reported

Along with coastal and hilly districts, north Karnataka districts are also bearing the brunt of rain fury.
North Karnataka districts are facing the threat of floods, even as capital Bengaluru woke up on Sunday, 9 July to a pleasant morning with cold breeze and drizzles.
Yellow and Red alert has been issued for Saturday and Sunday in Kalaburagi district. The District Commissioner of Kalaburagi has declared holiday for schools and colleges on Saturday. Yellow alert has also been issued for Belagavi and Bidar districts.
The inflow to 124.80 feet tall KRS dam has increased drastically. According to authorities, the dam is receiving inflow of 34,304 cusecs of water and out flow has been increased to 3.307 cusecs.
Varada, Kumudwathi, Tungabhadra rivers are flowing to the optimum levels due to rains in the state. The agencies have predicted heavy rainfall in the coastal district of Udupi and a red alert has been issued for Saturday.
Incidents of landslides have been reported from coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada and Udupi.
The Kodagu district has also reported landslides and roads have developed cracks due to heavy rains.
Major landslide has been reported from the Uttara Kannada district and has brought movement of vehicles to a halt on National Highway 66, which connects Maharashtra and Goa states.
A Spice Jet aircraft which reached Mangaluru at 9:30 pm on Friday from Dubai was diverted to Kochi due to heavy rainfall and extreme weather conditions.
So far, heavy rain has claimed 12 lives in the state.
