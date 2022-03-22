Maharashtra: ED Attaches Properties of CM Uddhav Thackeray's Relative

The Enforcement Directorate on Tuesday, 22 March, provisionally attached the immovable properties belonging to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's brother-in-law Shridhar Madhav Patankar.

The immovable properties, worth Rs 6.45 crore, were attached in the case of M/s Pushpak Bullion, one of the group companies of Pushpak Group. The attachment includes 11 residential flats in the Neelambari Project, Thane, belonging to Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd.

Shree Saibaba Grihanirmiti Pvt Ltd is owned and controlled by Patankar.

