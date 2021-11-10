Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Be Hospitalised for Treatment of Neck Pain

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: Edited by Erum Gour/The Quint)
Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday, 10 November, said that he will be hospitalised, following the advice of doctors to undergo treatment for a neck pain.
He will remain admitted for 2-3 days for the treatment, said the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO).
According PTI, Thackeray said:
Further, in his statement Thackeray reportedly added that his government and he have been working relentlessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for about the last two years. He pointed out that even as Maharashtra has administered 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, it is necessary for every eligible individual to take the two shots.
Earlier this month, Maharashtra bagged the Inspiring Regional Leadership Award from Under2 Coalition for Climate Action, which is the largest global network of states and regions committed to climate action. With that, Maharshtra became the only Indian state to win one of the three awards by U2 in Scotland, reported NDTV.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)