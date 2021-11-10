Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray To Be Hospitalised for Treatment of Neck Pain

Further, in his statement Thackeray reportedly added that his government and he have been working relentlessly to combat the COVID-19 pandemic for about the last two years. He pointed out that even as Maharashtra has administered 10 crore doses of coronavirus vaccines, it is necessary for every eligible individual to take the two shots.



Earlier this month, Maharashtra bagged the Inspiring Regional Leadership Award from Under2 Coalition for Climate Action, which is the largest global network of states and regions committed to climate action. With that, Maharshtra became the only Indian state to win one of the three awards by U2 in Scotland, reported NDTV.