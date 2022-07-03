Maharashtra Assembly: BJP’s Rahul Narvekar Elected as New Speaker

The Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected as Speaker in the Maharashtra Assembly on Sunday, 3 July. The post had been lying vacant since Nana Patole of the Congress party resigned in February 2021.

He was elected with 164 votes.

Narwekar took charge as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly amid chants of "Jai Sri Ram", "Jai Bhavani, Jai Shivaji","Bharat Mata ki Jai" and "Vande Mataram."