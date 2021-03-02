50% of Mumbai’s Hospitals Have Fire Safety Lapses: Maha Minister

In Thane, during a survey of 347 hospitals, 28 were found to be shut and 168 had not submitted fire compliance certificates, and have been asked to submit it by mid-February, said Shinde.

The question was jointly submitted by Atul Bhatkalkar, Abu Azmi, Yamini Jadhav, former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and several others to the urban development minister, seeking details of the fire audit post the Bhandara incident, reported Times Now.

BJP's Atul Bhatkalkar responded saying, as quoted by Times Now, "This is a stereotypical standard reply. The government has said that it will take action but they don't take any steps, that's why we keep seeing a repetition of such incidents."