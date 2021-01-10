Loss, Fear and Bravery: The Story of Bhandara Civil Hospital Fire

The fire brigade put their life on the line and volunteered to go inside the ICU to save the babies. They went up the ladder and went through a window that the fire brigade team had broken. This is when they came across seven babies who were in an area of the hospital, where there was less smoke. "I picked three babies from the cot with all machines beeping, and handed them to the nurses who were waiting outside the door. They rushed down with the babies. Others also picked babies and handed them over. But there were a few babies in the other section, where there was a lot of smoke and fire. We could not go there,” Dahekar, an ambulance driver who had jumped in to rescue the babies, told The Indian Express. The security guard, Gaurav Repade, said he was near the hospital when he got the alert. He had entered the hospital from the same broken window and saw the fire in the ward, realising that he needed help, he went back to get more people. However when he returned, the entire ward was engulfed in flames. “We tried hard to enter the section where 10 babies were kept separately. But it was impossible for us to breathe. Most of the babies… died because of suffocation,” Repade said.



With regard to the lives of the seven babies, District Civil Surgeon Dr Pramod Khandate said they were stable for now and had been kept in a different ward. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will be meeting the parents of the children who died. A report by The Indian Express stated that the Sick Neonatal Care Unit had been cleared without a fire audit and that a proposal to install a new fire system had been pending for seven months. While no arrests yet, the CM and Maharashtra’s home minister has ordered a probe into the incident. “The government has ordered a high-level investigation into the incident. Those found responsible for negligence will be strictly punished,” he told media persons.