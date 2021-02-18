Maha Cong Chief Urges Amitabh, Akshay to Protest Petrol Price Hike

Maharashtra Congress Committee (MPCC) chief Nana Patole on Thursday, 18 February, took a swipe at actors Amitabh Bachchan and Akshay Kumar for not taking a stand on the issue of petrol prices crossing Rs 100 in some places, even though they had tweeted about rise in fuel prices during the UPA government.

Patole, according to ANI, further went on to say that Akshay Kumar and Amitabh Bacchan’s films will not be watched in Maharashtra if they did not speak up “for people who buy tickets to watch them.”