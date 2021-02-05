Former Assembly Speaker Nana Patole Appointed New Maha Cong Chief

Congress President Sonia Gandhi on Friday, 5 February, appointed former Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Nana F Patole as the new Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) President.
He replaces senior leader and Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat, who became the MPCC President after former chief Ashok Chavan quit following the party's debacle in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Besides Patole, the Congress has also named 6 Working Presidents, 10 Vice-Presidents and a jumbo 37-member Parliamentary Board in a major reshuffle.
(This story has been published in an arrangement with IANS)
