MP Police Arrests Man Accused of Assaulting Muslim Families in Khandwa

The accused, Deepak, alias Bunty Upadhyay, is a notorious criminal with over 25 cases registered against him, said the police.
(Photo: The Quint)
Madhya Pradesh Police arrested Deepak, alias Bunty Upadhyay, on Tuesday, 25 January, for assaulting two Muslim families residing in Khandwa and setting their house and auto on fire.
Shaukat Ali and his brother Kamroon B, who live near the Kodia Hanuman Temple in Khandwa, alleged that Bunty had declared that Muslims would not be allowed to reside in the neighborhood and had put pressure on them to leave Khandwa.
The family said that they have been living in Khandwa for a very long time.
After that incident, the family was forced to live elsewhere for two days. When they returned home, the accused had set Shaukat Ali's house on fire and burnt the auto of another Muslim, Salim Baig. The family had filed a complaint with the police.
Inspector Baljit Singh Bisen said that the accused Bunty Upadhyay was a notorious criminal and that there were over 25 cases against him.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)