बाइज़्ज़त बरी: What Acquittal Means for Muslims Wrongfully Accused of Terror

'122 Muslims Charged With Terror Acquitted After 20 Years'

'11 Years in Jail Under Anti-Terror Law, Kashmiri Man Acquitted'

These headlines in the Indian newspapers say it all.

From the Malegaon blast case in 2006 to the serial blasts in Jaipur, Delhi, Kanpur, and Mumbai, in all these cases there’s one common thread – apart from the innocents who were killed, the wrongful arrest of Muslims who were held as accused, suffered in jail for years, and were eventually acquitted due to lack of evidence.

However, unlike their arrests, the acquittal hardly makes any news.