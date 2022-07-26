'Panchayat' to 'Stree': Why Directors Choose MP, the 'Most Film-Friendly State'

Actor Pankaj Tripathi during a movie shoot in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal. The state has been awarded the title of being the 'most film-friendly state' in India.
(Photo: Zaid Ali/The Quint)
From Panchayat, the popular Amazon Prime web series set in rural India, to blockbusters such as Padman, Dabangg 3, and Stree, the list of films and web series shot in Madhya Pradesh has only grown in the recent past. No wonder then that the state bagged the most-friendly state in the recent National Film Awards – its second time winning the honour since 2017.
When the state constituted the tourism board in 2016, the objective was to boost tourism and film production. Umakant Choudhary, Deputy Director (Adventure) of MP Tourism Board, told The Quint, "We have everything a filmmaker could dream of – marvellous locations; a diverse, culturally rich atmosphere; a talent pool of actors, and all the latest technology."
However, Madhya Pradesh has not had a spotless run. In 2021, filmmaker Prakash Jha and his crew were manhandled on the sets of web series Ashram 3 by members of the Bajrang Dal in capital Bhopal for the 'wrong portrayal of Hindus.'
Then there were statements by state Home Minister Narottam Mishra and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan calling for a ban on director Ali Abbas Zafar's Amazon Prime Video web series Tandav in January 2021, followed by the row over the film poster of Kaali, and even over a kissing scene in the web series A Suitable Boy.
So, how do directors and filmmakers based in Bhopal perceive these 'instances'? And what do they have to say about the state's prospect for filmmaking?
In 2019-20, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government took a couple more steps to make film production a lucrative affair for producers in the state.
The film tourism policy, among other processes pertaining to film production, made permissions easier to procure with its single window system.
Apart from these, the policy introduced provisions for an additional financial grant of up to Rs 25 lakh for local artists of the state.
Stills from sets of movies and web series shot in Madhya Pradesh.
Zaid Ali, a line producer, says Madhya Pradesh gives filmmakers a "comfortable atmosphere to shoot films," adding that he doesn't worry about the "one-off instances because they haven't impacted their work."
Ali, who has handled around 350 cinema production schedules, further says:
Vikram Sharma, a producer/director based out of Bhopal, says people are very cooperative.
Bhopal-based actor Rehan Abid Ali says the people of Madhya Pradesh, especially Bhopal, had always been very appreciative of theatres and theatre artists.
