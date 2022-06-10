MP: No Hearse 'Available', Father Walks Home with 4-Year-Old Daughter's Body

A man was forced to carry the body of his daughter in Madhya Pradesh's Chhattarpur district.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
The girl's father, identified as Lakshman Ahirwar, said that he had taken his daughter Radha to the Buxwaha health centre on Monday as she was ill. However, she was later shifted to Damoh district hospital on Tuesday because of a deterioration in her condition, where she died.
The girl's grandfather, Mansukh Ahirwar, said that the family had also asked for a hearse at the Damoh hospital, but were not provided one by the authorities.
After reaching Buxwaha, the family also tried to arrange a van at the Nagar Panchayat, but were denied. Hence, they had no option but to carry the girl's body and walk back to Paudi village, where they live.
Mamta Timori, a civil surgeon at the Damoh district hospital, however, denied the claim.
"Nobody came to me. We do have a hearse van. We can also arrange it from Red Cross or any other Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)," she said.
Rahul Siladiya, sub-divisional magistrate of Chhattarpur, said that the family asked taxi drivers to drop them home, but they refused.
"The child was taken to Damoh by the family for treatment where she succumbed to an illness. The family then took the bus to bring her to Buxwaha. After reaching there, they asked some taxi drivers to help them, but they refused. Following this, the family decided to walk back to their village," he said.
