MP: No Hearse 'Available', Father Walks Home with 4-Year-Old Daughter's Body

Mamta Timori, a civil surgeon at the Damoh district hospital, however, denied the claim.

"Nobody came to me. We do have a hearse van. We can also arrange it from Red Cross or any other Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO)," she said.

Rahul Siladiya, sub-divisional magistrate of Chhattarpur, said that the family asked taxi drivers to drop them home, but they refused.

"The child was taken to Damoh by the family for treatment where she succumbed to an illness. The family then took the bus to bring her to Buxwaha. After reaching there, they asked some taxi drivers to help them, but they refused. Following this, the family decided to walk back to their village," he said.