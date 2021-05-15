Man Carries 11-Year-Old Daughter To Crematorium On His Shoulders

In a distressing incident, the video of man from a marginalised community carrying his 11-year-old daughter’s body on his shoulders to reach a burial ground in Jalandhar town has gone viral.

The man, Dilip, told reporters that his daughter passed away to COVID on Sunday, 9 May. He went to the burial ground the next day, on Monday, 10 May with his son for her last rites.

The video of the incident has been shared by many on social media.