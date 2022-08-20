3 MP Journalists Booked for Airing Video of Man Carrying Sick Father on Handcart

Three journalists in Madhya Pradesh have been booked for reporting the news of a man forced to carry his sick father on handcart in the face of unavailability of ambulance.

The incident happened in Bhind district, around 500 km from state capital Bhopal. The three journalists – one each from Patrika, News18, and Lalluram.com – were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief), and section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 for carrying the news, as per the FIR accessed by The Quint.