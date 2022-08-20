3 MP Journalists Booked for Airing Video of Man Carrying Sick Father on Handcart

3 journalists were booked under charges of forgery for carrying the news of a man forced to carry his sick father push cart due to unavailability of ambulance.
Three journalists in Madhya Pradesh have been booked for reporting the news of a man forced to carry his sick father on handcart in the face of unavailability of ambulance.
The incident happened in Bhind district, around 500 km from state capital Bhopal. The three journalists – one each from Patrika, News18, and Lalluram.com – were booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 420 (Cheating and dishonestly), 505 (2) (Statements conducing to public mischief), and section 69 of the Information Technology Act, 2008 for carrying the news, as per the FIR accessed by The Quint.
The FIR was registered on the application of Dr Rajiv Kaurav, posted as medical officer in Lahar town of Bhind district, under the directions of sub divisional officer of Lahar.
All three journalists have been accused of showing 'misleading and false' news.
On 16-17 August, the three media houses mentioned above, among others, carried the news of one Hari Singh who was seen carrying his sick father on a hand cart.
Approached by some local journalists, the man told them that despite trying multiple times to avail an ambulance, he couldn't get through to the service provider, so he decided to take his ailing father on a handcart.
The video of the man pushing the handcart with his father on board soon went viral, along with the news report published by the three media organisations.
After the news reports, the district collector, Satish Kumar, ordered for a probe into the matter and constituted an enquiry team for the same.
The probe team, however, reported back that the news was misleading and false, and that the family had made no attempts to call the ambulance service (108).
The team also reported back that the family in question has been getting benefits of all government run-schemes and that the news reports were untrue.
The enquiry committee's findings then led to Dr Kaurav filing an FIR against the reporters accusing them of forgery.
Requesting anonymity, a local reporter said that the health officials tasked with investigating the issue of a poor man have shifted the blame on the reporters who reported on the issue.
