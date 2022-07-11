MP: 8-Year-Old Awaits an Ambulance With Younger Brother's Body in His Arms

In Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, Gulshan, an 8-year-old sat for hours carrying the body of his 2-year-old brother, Raja, in his arms, while his father Poojaram frantically searched for an ambulance to carry the corpse home.

Heart-wrenching visuals of the boy, sitting with his brother's body wrapped in a white cloth were circulated widely on Sunday, 11 July. The boy was seen sitting by a drainage, resting against a wall painted with slogans of 'Swacch Bharat Abhiyan'.