MP Teacher Booked for Assaulting Class 12 Dalit Girl, Using Casteist Slurs
The case surfaced when an application was sent to the Singrauli collector by students of the government school.
A government school teacher in Madhya Pradesh’s Rewa has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, after she allegedly assaulted a class 12 Dalit girl and used casteist slurs against her and other students.
The case surfaced when an application was sent to the Singrauli district collector by the students of Government Higher Secondary School, saying that on 2 August, the teacher used casteist slurs and abused class 12 students. One particular girl was also thrashed due to which she fell unconscious for nearly three hours.
The elder sister of the girl told The Quint that they had heard complaints about the teacher earlier as well but no action was taken then.
IPC sections 294 (obscene songs or words in a public place), 323 (Punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and provisions of SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, have been used in the First Information Report (FIR).
Investigation by the Administration
Taking the application seriously, the collector had directed the district education officer to investigate the matter.
After an investigation by the inquiry committee, the report was presented to the collector.
In fact, the teacher did not even submit her answer to the questions given by the inquiry committee. The investigation revealed that the girl students are scared of the teacher's behaviour and that she had also threatened to follow the students.
The act committed by the teacher comes under the category of serious misconduct and violation of the provisions of Madhya Pradesh Civil Services Conduct Rules 1995, the administration has said.
Suspension Underway
After confirmation of the inquiry report, the collector sent a proposal of suspension to Rewa’s divisional commissioner.
Talking to The Quint, Singrauli Collector Rajeev Ranjan Meena said that a case under sections of IPC and Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 has been registered against the teacher and that departmental action has also been initiated.
He said, "The victim had complained against the teacher following which a probe was ordered into the matter. The process of teacher's suspension has also been initiated."
Meanwhile, Arun Kumar Pandey, incharge of Baidhan police station in Singrauli, said that the student had complained that her teacher used casteist slurs and also bashed her head with a book.
Pandey added that the police are further investigating the case.
Not the First Time
The elder sister of the girl told The Quint, "We have heard earlier as well that the teacher used to abuse the kids, beat them, and fail them in exams if they didn't fall in line as per her wish. This time when my sister fainted and was taken to the hospital, we said enough is enough and so we complained."
She further said that the education of many students has got impacted over time due to the teacher's behaviour.
The Quint also reached out to the teacher, who didn't want to comment on the issue and hung up the phone citing 'illness.'
(With inputs from Singrauli's Amit Singh Sengar.)
