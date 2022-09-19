MP: Jailer Shaves Off Muslim Inmates' Beards, Owaisi Alleges Custodial Torture

Five Muslim youngsters, who were sent to Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh jail under Section 151 (Joining or continuing in any assembly of five or more persons likely to disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on 13 September, have alleged that their beards were forcibly shaved off by the jail authorities.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident, calling it "custodial torture and a violation of Article 25 (freedom to practice and propagate one's religion)."

According to Kaleem Khan, one of the five youngsters who were arrested, the jailer was doing his rounds on the morning of September 14 when he misbehaved with him.

"Are you from Pakistan?" the jailer allegedly asked, and forcibly shaved off the inmate's beard.