MP: Jailer Shaves Off Muslim Inmates' Beards, Owaisi Alleges Custodial Torture

Five Muslim youngsters, who were sent to Madhya Pradesh's Rajgarh jail under Section 151 (Joining or continuing in any assembly of five or more persons likely to disturb public peace) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) on 13 September, have alleged that their beards were forcibly shaved off by the jail authorities.
AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the incident, calling it "custodial torture and a violation of Article 25 (freedom to practice and propagate one's religion)."
According to Kaleem Khan, one of the five youngsters who were arrested, the jailer was doing his rounds on the morning of September 14 when he misbehaved with him.
"Are you from Pakistan?" the jailer allegedly asked, and forcibly shaved off the inmate's beard.
Angered over hurting the religious sentiments of the inmates, the Muslim community in Jirapur town of Madhya Pradesh issued a memorandum to the Collector of Rajgarh, demanding strict action against the jailer.
The jailer, NS Rana, denied these allegations, saying due process was followed as per the jail manual.
Lambasting the BJP government in Madhya Pradesh for being discriminatory towards Muslims, Owaisi said, "I beseech the Indian government to declare on all international fora and in human rights treaties that it does not believe in the principles of secularism, pluralism and diversity…"
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)