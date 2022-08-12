Woman Beaten, Clothes Forcibly Removed in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua; 4 Arrested

A woman was beaten and her clothes were forcibly removed by her partner and a few other men in Madhya Pradesh's Jhabua district on Thursday, 11 August.

The incident is said to have taken place in Jhabua's Ruparel village.

The police said that the woman had left her husband and gone to live with a man named Mukesh Katara in a nearby village around eight months ago. However, she returned to her husband on Wednesday.