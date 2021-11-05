PM Modi Reaches Kedarnath, To Inaugurate Infra Projects Worth Rs 130 Crore

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi, who will inaugurate infrastructure projects worth Rs 130 crore in Uttarakhand, reached Kedarnath on Friday morning, 5 November, ANI reported.

Modi will inaugurate key infrastructure projects, including Saraswati Retaining Wall Aasthapath and Ghats, Mandakini Retaining Wall Aasthapath, Tirth Purohit Houses, and Garud Chatti bridge on river Mandakini. He will also address a public rally during his visit, as per ANI.

Modi, who was received by Uttarakhand Governor Lt Gen Gurmit Singh (Retd) and Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the Dehradun airport, will also be offering prayers at Kedarnath and then inaugurate the Shri Adi Shankaracharya Samadhi, where he will also unveil the statue of Adi Shankaracharya. The Samadhi was reconstructed after it was destroyed in the 2013 floods.