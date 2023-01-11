14-Year-Old Dalit Boy Dies by Suicide in MP, Parents Allege Casteism by Teacher

"When Amit had come home in December on a three-day leave to attend a relative's wedding, he had told me about his teacher Ajit Pandey harassing him. So I talked to his teacher but he told us that he only scolded Amit for his good. But about a fortnight later, on 22 December, the same teacher dropped Amit off at our home at around 12 am in the night saying that Amit was involved in some bad activities and that he was mentally disturbed,"

said Alha Prajapati while controlling himself from bursting into tears.