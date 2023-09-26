Four Children Drown During Immersion of Ganesh Idol in Madhya Pradesh's Datia

A Ganesh idol immersion ceremony in Madhya Pradesh took a tragic turn when four children drowned to death.

Details: The incident took place at a pond in Niraval Bidaniya village in the state's Datia district on Tuesday, 26 September.

Ten children fell into a pit while immersing the Ganesh idol.

While four died, the other six were reportedly rescued and are being treated at a district hospital.

Three girls and one boy are among the deceased children.

Know more: "There is a temple nearby in the village where these children all under 15 years of age had gone to immerse the Ganesh idol without an adult supervisor. There is a pit of about 8-10 feet depth and probably one child fell and others must have jumped to save him," said Datia Police Superintendent (SP) Pradeep Sharma.