Pilot Dead After Plane Crashes Into Temple in MP's Rewa, Co-Pilot Also Injured

The plane crashed into the dome of the temple, killing the pilot while the co-pilot suffered injuries.

Vishnukant Tiwari
Published
India
1 min read
A pilot died and co-pilot suffered injuries after a plane reportedly crashed into a temple and tree in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district on the night of Thursday, 5 January, police said on Friday, 6 January.

The incident is said to have occurred near Umari village, which falls under the Chorhata police station limits in Rewa district.

Talking to media, Navneet Bhasin, the superintendent of police in Rewa district, said:

"A plane of Falcon Aviation Academy met with an accident at around 11:30-12 pm yesterday night. There were two members on board, the trainer died while the other person is undergoing treatment at the hospital."
Navneet Bhasin, SP Rewa
    Photo from the site of the plane crash.

    (Photo by Special Arrangement/The Quint)

    The dome with which the plane allegedly collided yesterday night. 

    (Photo by Special Arrangement/The Quint)

    Police have cordoned off the area. 

    (Photo by Special Arrangement/The Quint)

The primary reason for the crash is said to have been the dense fog.

Local media reports identified the deceased pilot as Captain Vimal Kumar who was training his student, identified as Sonu Yadav, when the plane collided with the dome of the temple.

(This is a developing story and it will be updated with more details.)

Topics:  Madhya Pradesh   Rewa   Plane Crashes 

