Made to Clean Toilets, Moral-Policed: Kerala Nursing Students Allege Harassment

Sister Preetha Mary, the Vice Principal of SH Nursing College – a private college based in Cherthala of Alappuzha – was temporarily asked to “abstain from work” on May 13 after complaints of harassment, exploitation, and homophobia came against her.

The complaints include allegations of students being forced to clean the college campus, including the toilets, severe restrictions on movements, and moral policing.

After an inspection by a Board of Inspectors appointed by the Kerala Nurses and Midwives Council (KNMC) last week, it was found that “serious human rights violations” were taking place in the college.