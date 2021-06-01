Why Kerala Nurses Are Forced To Go Outside India for Jobs

"The number of people who get nursing degrees in Kerala is very high. Even families who are financially well off invest in a nursing education for their children,” Irudaya Rajan, an expert on Kerala migration trends, told TNM. Those who cannot afford to pay for their children’s nursing education take loans. “The loan needs to be paid back from what they start earning. This is one of the basic reasons they immigrate, to earn more money and pay back loans," he added. Irudaya Rajan was a faculty member at the Centre for Development Studies in Thiruvananthapuram. Currently, he is the Founder Chairman of the International Institute of Migration and Development.

"The salary of nurses working at private hospitals in Kerala is very low. At some hospitals, it's even lower than the wages given under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme, under which a daily wager gets paid Rs 200 per day. So by working in any of the private hospitals in Kerala, these nurses won’t be able to earn enough to return the money spent on their education. Hence they are forced to try for jobs in foreign destinations,” Irudaya Rajan added. “Also, the nurses are made to sign bonds for two years in the hospitals here where they work for meager wages, but working in a foreign country enables them to earn a fair sum of money and allows them to repay their loans,” he further said.