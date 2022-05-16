Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu To See Heavy Rains Over the Next 5 Days

Meanwhile, on Monday, the IMD also said that the southwest monsoon has advanced into the Andaman and Nicobar islands, signalling the start of the four-month seasonal rains that are crucial to the largely agri-dependent economy.

The Andaman and Nicobar islands and adjoining areas have been experiencing rainfall due to strengthening south-westerly winds in the lower tropospheric levels, the weather office said.

The IMD added that conditions are favourable for further advance of the southwest monsoon into some more parts of South Bay of Bengal, the entire Andaman Sea and the Andaman Islands as well as some parts of east-central Bay of Bengal over the next two-three days.

Last week, the weather office had said that the southwest monsoon was expected to reach Kerala by 27 May, a good five days before the normal onset date of 1 June, under the favourable weather conditions triggered by remnants of Cyclone Asani.